Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julie Whiting will be one of the first Uber drivers in the Territory as the ride sharing service launches in Darwin today. Picture: Michael Franchi
Julie Whiting will be one of the first Uber drivers in the Territory as the ride sharing service launches in Darwin today. Picture: Michael Franchi
Travel

Uber finally launches in Darwin after long wait

by Hayley Sorenson
30th Aug 2018 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX years after Uber launched its Australian service in Sydney, the ride-sharing company will pick up its first Darwin passengers at 3pm today.

Julie Whiting works full time as a project manager and plans to spend about 20 hours a week driving for Uber, at weekends and night.

With her children grown up, she said she missed driving her kids around as "mum's taxi".

Uber driving would also allow her to help people living rurally get home safe, she said.

"It's a service I can provide for young people in town to make sure they don't drink and drive," Ms Whiting said.

Uber's NT manager Alex Golden said about 50 drivers were ready to take passengers but expects that number to increase.

Mr Golden said NT drivers were a "diverse mix" and included cabbies, university students, full-time workers and retirees.

Transport Minister Eva Lawler said Uber's arrival fulfilled a Labor election commitment.

darwin taxi tourism travel uber

Top Stories

    What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    Property PLUS, we reveal the four towns that are (finally) giving Byron Bay a run for its money.

    Ballina MP disappointed by mayor's support for Ben Franklin

    premium_icon Ballina MP disappointed by mayor's support for Ben Franklin

    Politics Tamara Smith says the government has failed to deliver for the Shire

    The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    Business Ambitious startup was unable to 'truly crack mass market adoption'

    Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    premium_icon Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    News This cafe is now offering "something delicious with a twist"

    Local Partners