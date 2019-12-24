Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashleigh was on a night out when she ordered an Uber to take her home. She never thought it would be the most expensive ride of her life.
Ashleigh was on a night out when she ordered an Uber to take her home. She never thought it would be the most expensive ride of her life.
Offbeat

Uber passenger’s $990 mistake

by Matt Coyle
24th Dec 2019 12:45 PM

A stunned Uber customer was charged $A990 after she fell asleep and the driver took a 79-kilometre detour.

Furious Ashleigh Cooper was out in central London for her work's Christmas night out when she used the Uber app to book her ride home.

The accounts manager was quoted around $A374 for the journey from St James's Park to Gillingham, Kent, which should have been 65km.

But the 27-year-old nodded off in the vehicle when the driver decided to take a massive detour via the M25.

The route taken shows the driver headed west along the M25 when he should have gone southeast. Picture: BPM Media
The route taken shows the driver headed west along the M25 when he should have gone southeast. Picture: BPM Media

She even woke up at one point with the car stopped at a petrol station as he refuelled.

Ashleigh was charged a whopping $A990 for a 143-kilometre journey after the driver headed west first before making his way round the entire southern half of the M25.

She said: "I knew it would be past an hour, it was really dark and I don't drive in London.

"I don't know the area so it was only by length of time. I wouldn't have accepted that journey if it came up on the quote.

REFUND REFUSED

"The first thing I did the next morning was take it up with Uber and I finally got a call back four days later."

Uber admitted their driver took her on an extended route but said they were unable to give a refund.

Instead, she was offered $A515 in Uber credit.

Uber staff also told her she would have to take up any issues with Transport for London (TfL).

Stunned Ashleigh says Uber has refused to give her a refund in cash.
Stunned Ashleigh says Uber has refused to give her a refund in cash.

Ashleigh added: "After all the bad customer service, I want compensation.

"Their 'compensation' offer of Uber credit to use for future rides is insulting.

"I don't understand; I paid by card, I have never had Uber credit, I wanted to get paid back the way I paid."

She has also criticised the cab-hailing app for not looking after females travelling solo on their service.

She added: "Me and my friends have taken Ubers from London home before and it was over £100 ($A187).

"I don't use Uber that often, I would have got the train normally. I don't want to use them again."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

business ride share rip off uber

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Goonellabah man in court on aggravated sexual assault charges

        premium_icon Goonellabah man in court on aggravated sexual assault...

        News POLICE arrested a man on Monday night on an alleged aggravated sexual assault over a woman in Lismore early on Sunday morning.

        PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        News DID our photographer catch you enjoying a day at the beach?

        111 days of bushfires on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon 111 days of bushfires on the Northern Rivers

        News WHILE most people relax over Christmas, it’s business as usual for RFS and other...

        Homegrown champion set for Boxing Day battle

        premium_icon Homegrown champion set for Boxing Day battle

        Sport BIG names set to collide in the Mr Modified series at Lismore Speedway on Boxing...