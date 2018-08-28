Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sydney Uber driver has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. Picture: Patrick Semansky/AP
A Sydney Uber driver has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. Picture: Patrick Semansky/AP
Crime

Uber driver charged with rape of teen

by Perry Duffin, AAP
28th Aug 2018 1:48 PM

AN Uber driver has been charged with the rape of a teenager after dropping her friends off in Sydney's beachside eastern suburbs.

The 37-year-old driver picked up the 17-year-old and two friends in the city about 1.30am on Sunday, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday. Her friends were dropped off at Bondi and the girl remained alone in the vehicle because she was going to another address in North Bondi.

Police allege the driver sexually assaulted the girl.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with sexual intercourse without consent and granted conditional bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on October 25.

"This is deeply upsetting," an Uber spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.

"As soon as we became aware of this report we immediately removed this driver's access to the app."

As part of his bail conditions, the man is not allowed to work as a ride-share driver.

charged driver editors picks investigation rape uber

Top Stories

    Teen driver airlifted to hospital with head injury

    Teen driver airlifted to hospital with head injury

    News A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in a serious, high speed crash near Lismore this afternoon.

    • 28th Aug 2018 1:24 PM
    Will the Nationals disown Kevin Hogan?

    premium_icon Will the Nationals disown Kevin Hogan?

    Politics Page MP's future could be on the line at next local party meeting

    • 28th Aug 2018 1:30 PM
    Casino mum faked cancer for sympathy, court hears

    premium_icon Casino mum faked cancer for sympathy, court hears

    News Melissa Quinn is appealing her two-year jail sentence for fraud

    Help family recover after devastating house fire

    Help family recover after devastating house fire

    Community They have lived in the village for 30 years, now community rallies

    Local Partners