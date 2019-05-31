U2 tour Australia in November

After fan petitions and desperate entreaties, U2 are returning to Australia. Picture: Universal

U2 have finally confirmed their return to Australia with The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 in November.

After fan petitions and desperate entreaties to the Irish rock supergroup to include Australia on one of their world tours over the past four years, the band has finally booked stadium concerts which kick off at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on November 12.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullens Jr and their epic production then head to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 15, Adelaide Oval on November 19, the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 22 and Perth's Optus Stadium on November 27.

The Joshua Tree tour features the stunning visuals of Anton Corbijn. Picture: Supplied

Bono's best mate Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will open for U2 at their Australian and New Zealand shows.

The Joshua Tree record, released in March 1987, catapulted the band to superstar status, selling more than 25 million copies worldwide and generating enduring hits including With Or Without You, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and Where The Streets Have No Name.

U2 will perform the album in full, plus a collection of their biggest and most loved hits.

"It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to

say that I've finally caught up with the band," Bono said as the band revealed their plans to fans via Twitter.

"Our audience has given the Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour.

"Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion … From the despair of

how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging … it's quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again."

The Joshua Tree screen is the biggest ever used in a pop concert. Picture: Danny North.

It has been nine years since U2 played their 360° Tour here and The Edge said the Australian leg would "feel like a homecoming."

The Australian, New Zealand and Asian concerts on this leg may be the final Joshua Tree shows in the world, with the band having already taken the tour to North America, Europe, the UK and South America.

Promoter Michael Coppel, who has worked with the band for 35 years on all their tours here except the 1998 PopMart run, said Bono and his bandmates were well aware of the love from their Australian fans even without the social media campaigns begging them to come back.

He said recording and touring the two albums Songs Of Innocence and Songs of Experience both before and after the Joshua Tree shows had delayed their return.

Bono and the lads will be stadium ready in November. Picture: Danny North

"They genuinely like being in Australia and it still excites them after all these years of touring here because they had their biggest success early in their career here," Mr Coppel said.

"I saw them before a show in Philadelphia a few years ago and Bono said from the stage that 'our promoter from Australia is here and we are reminded of what a special time it was when we first started touring there and how much it meant to us as a band'."

Live Nation and U2 have decided to trial paperless tickets for all stadium floor tickets in an attempt to thwart scammers or resale sites such as Viagogo.

There will be an eight ticket limit for general public sales and the paperless tickets will be delivered to mobile devices only 72 hours before the show.

U2.com subscribers will have the first opportunity to get tickets with a pre-sale from June 4.

General tickets will be on sale from June 11 with all details of on sale times via U2.com