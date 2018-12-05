Tyre blow-out causes horror highway head-on

The Pacific Highway was closed for some time after an incident at Brunswick Heads on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacific Highway was closed for some time after an incident at Brunswick Heads on Tuesday afternoon. Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade

A WOMAN was trapped in her vehicle after a blown out tyre saw her veer into oncoming traffic on the Pacific Highway yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Tandys Lane at Brunswick Heads about 4.45pm.

The woman's yellow vehicle, which had been travelling south on the highway, crossed the median strip and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the woman was trapped "for a little while” and suffered injuries to her back and legs.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The male driver of the other car was taken to the Tweed Hospital for assessment.

He had suffered no major injuries.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Claudia Allcroft said they believed the woman's tyre had blown before the incident.

"It looks like ... her tyre has blown, causing her to lose control of the vehicle,” Insp Allcroft said.

All northbound lanes were closed for some time, and all traffic was redirected onto Gulgan Rd.