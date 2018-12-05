Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Pacific Highway was closed for some time after an incident at Brunswick Heads on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pacific Highway was closed for some time after an incident at Brunswick Heads on Tuesday afternoon. Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
News

Tyre blow-out causes horror highway head-on

Liana Turner
by
5th Dec 2018 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was trapped in her vehicle after a blown out tyre saw her veer into oncoming traffic on the Pacific Highway yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Tandys Lane at Brunswick Heads about 4.45pm.

The woman's yellow vehicle, which had been travelling south on the highway, crossed the median strip and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the woman was trapped "for a little while” and suffered injuries to her back and legs.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The male driver of the other car was taken to the Tweed Hospital for assessment.

He had suffered no major injuries.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Claudia Allcroft said they believed the woman's tyre had blown before the incident.

"It looks like ... her tyre has blown, causing her to lose control of the vehicle,” Insp Allcroft said.

All northbound lanes were closed for some time, and all traffic was redirected onto Gulgan Rd.

northern rivers crash northern rivers traffic pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    premium_icon Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Crime CHRIS Dawson, the husband of Lynette Dawson who disappeared from Sydney’s northern beaches in the early 1980s, has been arrested in Queensland.

    • 5th Dec 2018 10:29 AM
    Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    premium_icon Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    Crime Police have alleged he reversed toward them during a traffic stop

    PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    News See all the glitz and glamour of the high school formals

    Man who shot 'standover man' faces sentencing delay

    premium_icon Man who shot 'standover man' faces sentencing delay

    Crime The North Coast man has pleaded guilty of manslaughter

    Local Partners