Tylah sets the standard at state titles

AQUAGIRL: Swimmer Tylah Crabtree from Trinity, brought home several medals from the NSW state titles.

AQUAGIRL: Swimmer Tylah Crabtree from Trinity, brought home several medals from the NSW state titles. Supplied

A SIX medal haul to Lismore swimmer Tylah Crabtree highlighted the New South Wales Swimming State Titles at Sydney Olympic Park.

Tylah swims for Trinity Lismore Swimming Club and came home with one gold and five silver medals winning the 13-years girls 200m breaststroke.

The 13-year-old is getting used to creating some firsts at Trinity and has done it again by Swimming herself into selection for the NSW Team.

She swam in eight events, producing eight Personal Bests for those events along with a couple of split PBs.

Tylah will compete at the Australian Swimming State Teams Championships at the Australian Institute of Sport next month.

The small travelling Trinity team of Jack Hosking, Hamish Torrens, Rebecca Nicol and Tylah out swam teams of much larger size at the titles picking up six top ten ribbons along with a raft of medals.

Hosking, Torrens and Nicol also set new personal best times at the championships and this is a trademark with Trinity boasting Olympic Coach Simon Watkins who took the reigns last year.

Nicol, who has relocated to Trinity Catholic College and the Trinity Lismore Swimming Club from Coffs Harbour to be able to access training with Watkins finished sixth and eighth in her two pet events.

She also swam a PB time in the 100m breaststroke.

Hamish Torrens, another talented swimmer had a clean sweep of Personal Bests which included dropping nearly six seconds in the 200m breaststroke.

Senior Swimmer, Jack Hosking, brought his experience to the team and swam a very impressive four PB's along with racking up three top ten finishes.

Jack has his eyes on qualifying for the newly created Club Championship event for his age group in 2019 which will see him compete at the same event as the Australia Dolphin stars.

All four Team Trinity swimmers train with Watkins at the Trinity Aquatic Centre along with taking part in other local development opportunities with the City of Lismore Extension Squad and Swimming North Coast.

"All at Trinity are very proud of the results achieved and are looking forward to seeing Tylah in action at the AIS in October” Watkins said.