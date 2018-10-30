Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

30th Oct 2018 11:46 AM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl has pelvic injuries after being run over by a car in her family's driveway west of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the home at Gailes about 8pm on Monday after receiving reports the toddler had gone under the car.

She was taken to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while her heavily pregnant mother, who was also injured during the incident, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

driveway accident editors picks ipswich toddler

Top Stories

    Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    premium_icon Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    News THE Lismore Diocese priest has been in custody since he was found guilty of historic child sex abuse. Now he's due to be sentenced.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:10 PM
    Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    premium_icon Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    News "I haven't done this before in my electorate,” local MP says

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    premium_icon Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    Council News Owners sought compensation after cafe closed by council

    Parents devastated by possible closure of toy library

    Parents devastated by possible closure of toy library

    News The Ballina service has been operating for 26 years

    Local Partners