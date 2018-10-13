Menu
Atticus Head 4, underwent bi-lateral cochlear implant surgery at the age of two, to give him hearing.
Two years in silence ended as Atticus given gift of hearing

Nicole Zurcas
13th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
LIKE any other four-year-old, Atticus head loves playing with his trucks, riding horses and hanging onto every word his siblings say, something that he couldn't do two years ago.

When he was born, doctors discovered he had severe to profound hearing loss in his left ear.

For the next two years of his life Atticus was in and out of doctors' rooms as the hearing in his right ear deteriorated.

At the age of two, he had surgery to receive bi-lateral cochlear implants, an external device that sends electronic signals to an internal device allowing Atticus to hear.

Now , his family has seen incredible improvements.

"Atticus has come from not being able to hear, to listening and speaking like any other four-year-old," his mother Karyn Head said.

Being hearing impaired from an early age, Atticus quickly developed a special skill that would help him when he wasn't wearing his implants.

"When he doesn't wear the ear piece he becomes a great listener and picks up what we are saying by reading our lips most of the time," Ms Head said.

 

The head family waiting at Hear and Say Toowoomba to turn on Atticus' hearing device.
From the initial diagnosis, the Stanthorpe family has been helped by Queensland-based charity Hear and Say.

The family has had to rely on weekly speech therapy sessions via telepractice and learning activities from the charity.

With the early intervention, Atticus will have the best start to school and have the same opportunities as his siblings and peers.

Ms Head said Atticus' older siblings Vayda, 9, and Fletcher, 7, were at all his appointments and were always helpful.

Wanting to give back to Hear and Say, Vayda will hold a bake sale for Loud Shirt Day, to help raise money for children with hearing loss.

On Saturday, October 20, the children will be selling outside Soul Pattinson Pharmacy, 44 Maryland St, Stanthorpe.

