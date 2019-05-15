Menu
Two years after terrifying break-in, police make arrest

15th May 2019 7:35 AM
A JUVENILE has been arrested over a break-in at a Ballina home that happened almost two years ago.

Police will allege that in July 2017 a house in Cedar Crescent was broken into while the occupants were at home and asleep.

A purse, identification, a garage door remote control and cash were stolen.

Police attended and collected fingerprints.

Last month, police registered a 'hit' on the fingerprints, which led to an arrest of a juvenile.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated break and enter and stealing, and will appear in Ballina Local Court next week.

Richmond Police District said the arrest showed why it was important not to disturb a crime scene.

"Police may be able to obtain fingerprints and DNA from the scene, which often leads to an arrest," they explained on their Facebook page.

