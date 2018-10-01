Two years after her death, Jodie's legacy lives on

Jodie Mcrae of Lismore, founded Jodie's Inspiration after battling a rare form of breast cancer. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

JODIE McRae, the founder of cancer charity Jodie's Inspiration, is being remembered today, on the second anniversary of her passing.

In recongition of their founder, Jodie's Inspiration posted the following message on its Facebook page:

"Today we remember with great love the inspirational Jodie McRae. Her courageous journey may have ended two years ago but her light continues to burn bright in each of our lives. Jodie taught us how to love, how to jam 48 hours into 24, how to support others, how to succeed, how to inspire. But most of all she taught us how to "Live Life Large”. Jodie's Inspiration was her parting gift to us, with close to $160,000 already raised.

"One way we can continue to honour Jodie and the important work of Jodie's Inspiration is by supporting Pink Halloween 2018 - https://www.trybooking.com/XFWX. Help us to help others whilst keeping Jodie's selfless dream alive. Fly high, Jode, we love you!”

After being diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2014, Ms McRae launched Jodie's Inspiration in mid-2015.

Run by volunteers, all the money from the charity is invested in supporting the local area.

Its first goal was to raise money to fund cold cap therapy machines, which keep the scalp cool during chemotherapy so cancer patients do not lose their hair.

Within six months, thanks to its successful Pink Halloween ball, it had raised enough to deliver two cold cap therapy machines worth $72,000 to the oncology unit in St Vincents Hospital in Lismore.

The following year, the charity delivered another two machines to Lismore Base Hospital.

Following Ms McRae's 2016 passing, age 43, the charity has continued to raise valuable funds to support local cancer wards.

One of Ms McRae's dreams was to build a palliative care centre where cancer patients could be supported to die with dignity outside of hospital.

The upcoming Pink Halloween 2018 will occur in Lismore on Saturday October 27 from 5.30pm at the Trinity Sports Centre in Lismore.