Two-year, nationwide search for Kyogle man ends in arrest

Police from Richmond Local Area Command teamed up with officers in South Australia to arrest a former Kyogle man wanted for a range of offences. Trevor Veale

A TWO year search across four states for a wanted North Coast man who threatened to chop off another man's head during a melee has ended in arrest.

The former Kyogle man, 29, was arrested in Murray Bridge, South Australia by Richmond Local Area Command detectives and local authorities earlier this month.

It comes after police investigations to track the man went across the country from Northern NSW to South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and back to South Australia.

Police will allege that on January 12, 2016 the man, then aged 27, was involved in a fight with a Gold Coast man, 46, and the owner of a property at Loadstone, half an hour north of Kyogle.

It's alleged the former Kyogle man struck the property owner with a wooden stake, punched him in the face multiple times and destroyed his phone.

The 27-year-old man said: "Now you can't call the police" before he forced the victim's head onto a table, picked up a machete and threatened to cut off his head.

After a struggle, the victim escaped and admitted himself into hospital for his severe injuries. Police said the perpetrator fled interstate shortly after the incident.

Upon returning to his home from hospital, the victim found his car had been pushed down a gorge and a significant amount of property stolen.

Two years later, the now 29-year-old has been extradited back to NSW and charged with five charges relating to the Loadstone attack.

Police also charged the man for eight traffic and domestic violence offences committed in Kyogle in 2012. The man also had warrants out against him for assaulting police in Queensland in 2014.