Two-year project transforms Kyogle's main street

Visitors to Kyogle will now be met with a new look main street with Member for Lismore Thomas George officially opening the $180,000 Greening Kyogle Main Street Project.

Visitors to Kyogle will now be met with a new look main street with Member for Lismore Thomas George officially opening the $180,000 Greening Kyogle Main Street Project.

VISITORS to Kyogle will now be met with a new look main street, after Lismore MP Thomas George officially opened the $180,000 Greening Kyogle Main Street Project.

Kyogle Council successfully received $100,000 in funding to plant native trees, replace gardens and install planter boxes on the Summerland Way between Wyangarie Street and the IGA Supermarket.

Mr George said the addition of native plants and a water bubbler has made the main street more inviting for locals and visitors.

"This project has been two years in the making and I congratulate the work Kyogle Council has done consulting with local businesses to ensure any changes that are made both enhance the look of the CBD as well as the shopping experience."

"In particular, the addition of 13 large trees has achieved the goal of making the main street more inviting for everyone who comes to town. Hopefully now it will encourage more travellers to stop in, have a coffee and experience everything Kyogle has to offer," Mr George said.

Kyogle Council contributed $80,000 the development with Council staff and local contractors undertaking the work.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the community has embraced the Greening Main Street Project.

"The greening of Kyogle's main street has been in the works for some time and follows two years consulting with community. Council is also looking at greening certain villages as part of its Visions of the Villages program."

"It's always easier to deliver on such plans when the State or Federal Government partner with Council to deliver these real outcomes for communities."

"The feedback from the community has been incredibly positive and this project will be part of a broader town beautification program we are undertaking," Ms Mullholland said.