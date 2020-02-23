Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two-year-old girl killed in car fire

23rd Feb 2020 6:58 PM

A two-year-old girl was found dead in a car after a fire in Western Australia today.

Police are investigating the circumstances after being called to a home in Ironwood Drive, Kununurra about 7am on Sunday about a car being on fire.

The fire was put out but a child was found dead inside.

"The child has not been formally identified, however it is believed the child is a 2-year-old girl," a police statement said.

While the cause of the fire is still being established, based on initial information obtained at the scene, the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Arson Squad detectives from Perth will attend the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

car fire girl western australia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A splendid day for locals to have tickets on themselves

        premium_icon A splendid day for locals to have tickets on themselves

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents snapped up locals' tickets to Splendour in the Grass -- when can everyone else get theirs?

        Traffic changes you need to know if using the M1

        premium_icon Traffic changes you need to know if using the M1

        News MOTORISTS have been advised of changed traffic conditions next week

        “Don’t be cute, be competent’: mayor's message to young women

        premium_icon “Don’t be cute, be competent’: mayor's message to young...

        Breaking TELSTRA Businesswoman of the Year finalist proud of her town.