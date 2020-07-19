Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Two women dead in Central Coast home

by STUART MCLEAN
19th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The bodies of two elderly women have been found in a home on the Central Coast.

Police said the two women were discovered in a unit on Breen Rd at Ettalong Beach shortly after 4.30pm.

Emergency service workers were called to the unit at the rear of a villa complex after they were notified of a concern for welfare for the two women.

Emergency services were called to the unit after concerns for the women’s welfare.
Emergency services were called to the unit after concerns for the women’s welfare.

Police discovered the body of a 90-year-old woman in a room in the home when they arrived.

The body of a 70-year-old woman was discovered in another room during a search of the building.

Police have established a crime scene at the address and a forensic examination will be carried out.

A police spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances in the death of the two women.

Inquiries into the matter are continuing.

LIFELINE 131114

Originally published as Two women dead in Central Coast home

More Stories

death editors picks investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Target boss’ two-page letter to Casino mayor

        premium_icon Target boss’ two-page letter to Casino mayor

        News THE Casino and Goonellabah Target stores are set to close down next year, fuelling concerns about job losses.

        Crews called to North Coast fire

        premium_icon Crews called to North Coast fire

        News Firefighters were called to the scene of a small fire

        Woman allegedly tried to get out of breath test

        premium_icon Woman allegedly tried to get out of breath test

        News A woman allegedly tried to get out of a breath test in Byron Bay

        Fate of Iconic Alstonville tree revealed

        premium_icon Fate of Iconic Alstonville tree revealed

        News A SHOCK decision has been made on the future of this huge Norfolk Island pine...