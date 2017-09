Police are investigating an assault in East Lismore.

LISMORE Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault and malicious damage.

About 8.30pm last night, six people physically assaulted two women and damaged a car in Wyrallah Rd near Esmonde St in East Lismore.

The women suffered minor injuries.

Investigations are continuing and anyone who saw the incident should call Lismore Police on 6626 0599.