TRIPLE FATALITY: Two women and a man killed in horror crash

TWO women and a man were killed in this morning's triple fatality near Bellingen.

NSW Police this afternoon released further details on the tragedy, which has rocked the Coffs Coast town.

The eastbound SUV left Gleniffer Rd and crashed heavily into a tree, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, Bellingen.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am.

A police crash scene investigation was launched, seeking to formally identify the victims, as officers sought to notify the next of kin.

NSW Police this afternoon confirmed two women and a man had lost their lives in the crash.

Speaking at the scene, Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said all factors surrounding the accident were under investigation and a potential cause was unknown.

Today's tragedy adds to an alarming 2019/20 road toll on Coffs Clarence roads.

In 2019, 21 people lost their lives on the region's roads, with two lives lost just prior to New Year's Eve on the Pacific Highway at Moonee and on Coramba Rd in the Orara Valley.

Inspt. Gorman said of most concern majority of the crash victims have been locals.

"It's early in the year and we are calling on all drivers to take care," Inspt Gorman said.

"A motor vehicle is a lethal weapon to all those inside and to all those around it, slow down, do not use your mobile phone, take your time, take rests, don't drive if your not prepared to take full responsibility for your actions.

Police remain on the scene of a triple fatal near Bellingen this morning. Frank Redward

"A lot of locals died in accidents last year 17 of our 21 fatalities in the Coffs Clarence Police district were local residents and again I call on locals just to take their time - don't think just because you know the road that conditions or other factors aren't going to change."

Today's triple fatality follows another fatal crash in the Clarence Valley at the weekend that saw a Toyota Landcruiser travelling north over Rogan's Bridge, near Seelands, crash into the Clarence River.

A member of the public found the vehicle submerged in the river and raised the alarm, before emergency services located the body of a 43-year-old man inside the 4WD.