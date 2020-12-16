Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women and a four-year-old girl have been struck by a car outside a school.
Two women and a four-year-old girl have been struck by a car outside a school.
News

Two women and child hit by car outside school

by Joe Attanasio
16th Dec 2020 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two women and a child have been struck by a car in Quakers Hill this afternoon.

The car is believed to have collided with the trio at Mary Immaculate Primary School, on Barrier Road.

A 60-year-old woman is being treated at Westmead Hospital for a head injury and is said to be in a "serious condition".

Three people have been hit by a car outside Mary Immaculate Primary School. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Three people have been hit by a car outside Mary Immaculate Primary School. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A 35-year-old woman is currently being treated at the scene for "significant lower leg and hip injuries" and she will be transported to Westmead in a critical condition.

The child - believed to be a four-year-old girl - has been treated for soft tissue damage to her face and has been taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.

It is not yet known how the trio came into contact with the car.

Originally published as Two women and child hit by car outside school

car accident crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock decision on controversial Dunoon dam

        Premium Content Shock decision on controversial Dunoon dam

        News ROUS County Council has voted on the mega-dam proposal after a last-minute motion from one of the councillors.

        BREAKING: SCU’s National Centre for Flood Research closes

        Premium Content BREAKING: SCU’s National Centre for Flood Research closes

        News THE centre had its first symposium in 2018, in the wake of the 2017 Lismore...

        Urgent repairs to start on ‘defective’ Casino road

        Premium Content Urgent repairs to start on ‘defective’ Casino road

        News THE council is continuing geotechnical investigations in an effort to find a...

        Dog access at Lennox Head causing ‘confusion, conflict’

        Premium Content Dog access at Lennox Head causing ‘confusion, conflict’

        News BUT any major changes to the status quo could be hard for rangers to implement over...