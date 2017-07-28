Two women accused of stealing over $1000 of groceries

TWO women have been arrested and charged over a theft in Casino.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on Thursday afternoon a 37-year-old woman from Casino and a 37-year-old woman from Tabulam entered a supermarket at Casino.

Both filled shopping trolleys with groceries and left the store without paying, Senior Constable David Henderson said..

They were stopped by staff and the groceries, valued at over $800, were retrieved.

A few moments later the two women then went to another Casino supermarket, snr const Henderson said.

They filled a trolley with groceries worth over $250 and left without paying.

They were detained by police a short time later and placed under arrest, snr const Henderson said.

Both were issued Field Court Attendance Notices for larceny and will appear at Casino Local Court in August.