Two-week loans being trialled at the library

RICHMOND Tweed Regional Library is trialling a two-week loan period for six months.

The trial started on March 15 and aims to increase choice and reduce waiting times.

Regional library manager Jo Carmody said a two-week loan period would simplify the loan periods.

"Magazines, DVDs and best-sellers are high demand items," she said.

"We have received complaints that there are not enough items in these collections and that the waiting periods are too long.

"DVDs and magazines are consumed at a much faster rate. The magazines' subject matter is also quickly outdated."

Ms Carmody said they felt it was best not to have different loan periods depending for different collection formats and have chosen the two-week period to cover everything (except for 'quick reads', which remain at a one week loan period), making the new message simple to convey to the community.

Patrons can still renew an item twice meaning they have up to six weeks to complete it before returning it.

"The two-week loan encourages patrons to return the item sooner to keep titles turning over more quickly and reducing waiting times for popular items," she said.

Ms Carmody said feedback since the two-week loan pilot was introduced indicated that a minority of borrowers, less than 0.5 per cent of more than 7500 borrowers in the period, had indicated a negative response to the change to two week loans.

A final decision on the pilot will be made in September 2019.

In 2018, Richmond Tweed Regional Library had 1,084,831 visits to the branches borrowing 1,713,468 items from the collection of over 350,000 physical items as well as online eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines available for loan.

During the six month trial of two week loans, library users are able to provide feedback directly to library staff, or via the online feedback survey on the library website at rtrl.nsw.gov.au.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library covers Byron Shire, Ballina Shire, Tweed Shire and Lismore City, with 11 branches, a Family History & Research Centre as well as a mobile library that visits our villages and rural communities.