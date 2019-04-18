Two-way traffic re-opens in Lennox Head

Bollards have been removed and new lines painted, reinstating Lennox Head's two-way traffic in the main street.

Liana Turner

LENNOX Head's one-way trial is officially over, with two-way traffic re-instated this morning.

On Monday, following representations from the Lennox Head Business Chamber, Ballina Shire councillors voted unanimously to end the one-way traffic trial.

The council said the timing of this decision was important due to the school holidays and Easter and ANZAC public holidays.

Rain had hampered efforts earlier in the week to complete the work, but a council spokeswoman said a break in weather this morning allowed the work to be completed.

After the decision, the council's Director Civil Services Mr John Truman said: "Waste collection services in Rayner Lane will revert back to pre-trial arrangements next week. Affected residents will receive a letter from our waste staff during the week".

The trial was due to run until July, however following a forum hosted by the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce on April 9, where many businesses expressed concern that their businesses were suffering declines in trade due to the trial, the council reviewed the continuation of the trial.

The one-way trial commenced on Monday March 11 after previous community consultation supported the trial of a one-way traffic arrangement. The trial was established to give the community and the council a practical understanding of how a one-way traffic arrangement and how various parking options would operate.

As the trial progressed, various modifications were made to assist with traffic flow and parking.

The council launched an online survey last week to receive community feedback on the one-way traffic trial. More 975 responses were received, with 67 per cent of respondents preferring two-way traffic and 25 per cent one-way. The remaining respondents were uncertain or had no preference.

"Feedback from the chamber is that they were appreciative of council conducting the trial, and engaging the community in this way for this issue. The previous consultation identified a high level of interest in the trial, and the trial has been successful because it has enabled the chamber and council to assess the response of the community."

The online survey will remain open for a limited period of time, the council's Director Civil Services Mr John Truman said.

"Although we've had a significant response to the survey we have received enquiries from residents still wanting to provide their feedback. This feedback, along with traffic counts and other submissions will be valuable information for the future planning of the upgrade of the Lennox Village Centre."

"The council will continue its consultation with the community to work towards achieving the preferred detail design for the Lennox Head Village Renewal project.

The council said it is committed to enhancing the public amenity and deliver improved economic outcomes for the local community.

"We have allocated a preliminary estimate of $5.5 million for the renewal project with an aim to be completed in 2021 before the Lennox Head Centenary in 2022," Mr Truman said.