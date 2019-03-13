Why the Premier is back on the Northern Rivers

THE NSW Premier is back on the Northern Rivers as the election campaign heats up, and this time she's brought back up in the form of Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

This morning they announced an extra $20 million to fund an extra 2300 preschool places across the state.

Speaking at Lismore Preschool this morning, Gladys Berejiklian said the funding would enable community preschools to build, renovate or extend their facilities.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is in Lismore today. Marc Stapelberg

"We know what a difference a quality early childhood education has on our children, which is why we are investing even more to make our preschools more affordable and more accessible than ever before," she said.

Ms Berejiklian said the preschool funding would be prioritised for areas of high demand.

It is expected that the Premier will make further announcements while on the Northern Rivers.

More to come.