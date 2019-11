Emergency workers have made their way to the collision

TWO trucks have been involved in a collision on the Pacific Highway this morning.

It's understood the incident occurred just after 2.30am this morning near Kungala Road.

Any vehicles longer than 3m are being parked on the highway.

It's not yet known if there have been any injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or exercise caution if they must travel through the area.

More information as it comes to hand.