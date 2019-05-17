Driver airlifted after multi-truck crash, lane reopened

One man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a multi-truck crash at road works on the Bruce Highway early Friday morning.

UPDATE: THE latest advice from the Department of Transport and Main Road is that one lane of the Bruce Highway has been opened following this mornings multiple truck crash.

Initial reports from QPS stated that two trucks were involved in the crash when one of the trucks ran into the back of the other, leaving one of the drivers trapped in his truck.

A statement from RACQ Capricorn Rescue states the trucks were stopped at road work traffic lights around 2.40am when the crash happened.

"The truck driver had reportedly collided with another heavy vehicle, causing it to then impact a third truck which was stationary on the highway," they said.

The man was freed from the truck an hour after the collision by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews, who had to cut him free.

The man was then taken to a nearby oval in an ambulance to await the arrival of the rescue helicopter.

According to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue, they were tasked at 3.15am.

The man was treated on board by an Intensive Care Paramedic and Doctor for a suspected fracture to his lower leg and lacerations.

Hey was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

