Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
13th Nov 2018 5:43 AM
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.

PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks south of Grafton overnight.

At about 2am two trucks were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway southbound just south of Falconers Lane at Dirty Creek, about 42km south of Grafton and 46km north of Coffs Harbour.

At 6am this morning one of two southbound lanes remained closed as RMS, emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck attend to salvage the scene.

Motorists are advised that the highway remains open, however to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

More details to come.

dirty creek editors picks pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    News A WOMAN was found inside a North Coast unit with critical injuries and she died at the scene.

    • 13th Nov 2018 7:28 AM
    'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    premium_icon 'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    News Surfer shares terrifying moment a shark attacked him

    'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    premium_icon 'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    Crime Alleged hospital syringe attacker's terrifying threat

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    Council News Concern approval will be a "green light for four-storey development"

    Local Partners