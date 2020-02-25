Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
News

Two to face court over child found dead on minibus

by Jack Lawrie
25th Feb 2020 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-year-old boy inside a minibus at Edmonton last Tuesday.

The boy was allegedly collected from a Mount Sheridan address around 9am in order to attend daycare.

It is alleged he was left inside the vehicle unattended for a number of hours before being located dead on Stokes Street, Edmonton about 3.15pm.

Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The alleged driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Bentley Park man and a 34-year-old female employee from Manunda who was also on the bus have been charged with one count each of manslaughter.

They are due to face Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

child childcare death manslaughter charge minibus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        News A North Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has had her matter adjourned.

        Celebrity chef to appear at Eat the Street

        premium_icon Celebrity chef to appear at Eat the Street

        News FORMER MasterChef competitor set to showcase skills at Lismore food festival

        ‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

        premium_icon ‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

        News A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it...

        Super deal for rising Rebels star

        premium_icon Super deal for rising Rebels star

        Sport FAR North Coast rugby union product Matt Gibbon signs new deal with Super Rugby...