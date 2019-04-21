Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2TG Thai restaurant co-owner Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom at work in the kitchen of the new Thai restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019.
2TG Thai restaurant co-owner Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom at work in the kitchen of the new Thai restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Food & Entertainment

Two Thai girls set to fire up Toowoomba's street food scene

Michael Nolan
by
1st Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Thai women are on a mission to bring their homeland's vibrant street food culture to Toowoomba foodies.

Rungsaeng Leksombun and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom opened 2TG (Two Thai Girls) Thai Restaurant two weeks ago.

The pair are all about fast, fresh and authentic food.

"I like Thai street food and I try to cook similar food to what you would find in Thailand," chef Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom said.

"When they cook Thai food in Australia it is a little bit changed from what they have in Thailand to suit Australian tastes.

"We do the Thai street food style, so everything is quick and keeps the taste of street food."

2TG Thai owners Rungsaeng Leksombun (left) and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom welcome customers to their restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019.
2TG Thai owners Rungsaeng Leksombun (left) and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom welcome customers to their restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019. Kevin Farmer

The pair are from central Thailand and have retained the Chinese influences found in food from that part of the world.

"My family had a restaurant in Thailand, but I am half Chinese, so the food is going to be little bit Chinese," owner Ms Leksombun said.

"My favorite dish is stir-fried glass noodles with seafood."

2TG Thai Restaurant is located at the Red Edge Shopping Centre, off James St.

2tg thai restaurant thai street food toowoomba restaurants toowoomba thai restaurant
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    News THE missing Belgian backpacker was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31.

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    News People right across the Northern Rivers have reported sightings

    Battle continues over $4.5m hotel with rooftop pool, bar

    premium_icon Battle continues over $4.5m hotel with rooftop pool, bar

    Council News The council says they will consider an appeal of their own

    Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    premium_icon Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    Crime He had been showing signs of fatigue for 15 minutes before the crash