Rebuilding Reds secure Wallabies bruiser

THE Reds have re-signed two Test backrower Caleb Timu for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

The 24-year-old former Broncos forward had a breakout 2018 season and played the first two Tests against Ireland in June.

"I'm feeling at home at Ballymore," Timu said.

"It is a great place to develop as a rugby player.

"I feel like I've grown as a player in the last 12 months and I really want to continue to learn and contribute to the team.

"I'm looking forward to the NRC season, it's a great opportunity to play footy and work on your game.

"It will be a good chance to continue to learn and improve and hopefully I can carry that form into the next Super Rugby season with the Reds."

Reds coach Brad Thorn said Timu's best rugby was ahead of him.

"It's great to see Caleb commit for another season," Thorn said.

"He really came into his own during last year's NRC and backed it up with a strong season for the Reds.

"Probably the most pleasing thing about Caleb is he hasn't yet reached his full potential. "We've seen glimpses of what he is capable of, but he definitely has a lot more to offer the Reds and the Wallabies.

"He's a great man who works hard to better himself as a player and a person."

