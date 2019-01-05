Two teens steal $70,000 of property

Police have arrested two teenagers aged 15 and 16 in regards to a break and enter and serious indictable offence.

Police have arrested two teenagers aged 15 and 16 in regards to a break and enter and serious indictable offence. John McCutcheon

YESTERDAY police arrested two teenagers aged 15 and 16 after allegedly stealing $70,000 of property from a Woodenbong premise.

A spokesperson from Tweed-Byron Police District said Police alleged on Thursday 27 December that the two teens had stolen $70,000 of property and were believed to be accompanied by a number of youth.

The two young persons were arrested with the offence of aggravated break and enter and serious indictable offence and given strict conditional bail to appear at Casino court on Wednesday 30 January 2019.

Police are continuing enquiries to identify others that may have been involved and urge members of the public to please contact Tweed-Byron Police District or Crime Stopper with any information.