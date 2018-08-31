Police shoot and kill pet dog in front of young boy

The dog was murdered in front of its young boy owner

The dog was murdered in front of its young boy owner

A PET dog has been shot and killed by police after it attacked one of their dogs overnight.

It's understood police were chasing two teenagers in a stolen car, when they dumped it in Robina and ran into Sunningdale Circuit on Thursday afternoon.

It will be alleged a dog squad officer was assisting in the arrest of the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, when the pet dog, believed to be a German Shepherd cross staffy attacked the police dog.

Fearing for the police dog, an officer shot the 15-month-old pet dog, Desmond, before rushing it to a vet, where it sadly died.

The dog police shot and killed last night. Picture: 7 News

Ethical standards are overseeing the incident.

The owner of the dog told 7 News Gold Coast "(my son) saw the police shoot our dog," she said.

"He didn't deserve to be shot, I just wish there could have been another way, I understand that police need to do their job.

"He was just trying to play … he was still a baby.

"I'll get over it, but my kids won't … it's still not real.

"He must have been in so much pain.

"They took him to the vet, apparently he underwent emergency surgery, but didn't make it.

"(The police) have offered to cover the vet bills and the burial or cremation."

A 14-year-old Hope Island girl has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a 16-year-old Robina teen has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.

They will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.