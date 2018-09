Constable Peter McAulay was critically injured following an incident at Booval, west of Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Constable Peter McAulay was critically injured following an incident at Booval, west of Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Queensland Police Service

TWO teenagers have appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court over the attempted murder of constable Peter McAulay after the stolen vehicle they were driving struck the officer at Booval yesterday.

The teens, aged 16 and 15 years, did not apply for bail and have been remanded in custody.

They will return to court on November 6.

They have also been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.