Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway has been closed at Babinda due to a two-vehicle crash
The Bruce Highway has been closed at Babinda due to a two-vehicle crash
News

Two teenagers killed in Bruce Highway crash

by Mark Zita and Jack Lawrie
28th Oct 2019 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two people have died following a serious traffic crash in Babinda last night.

At 7:30pm, two vehicles collided head-on along the Bruce Highway, approximately two kilometres north of Babinda.

A Queensland Police statement said a 16-year-old girl from Bellenden Ker and a 19-year-old man from Wongaling Beach were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

They believe the two were travelling in the same vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Gulliver was airlifted to Cairns Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are appealing to any member of the community who may have witnessed the crash or has any further information to contact police.

 

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway has been blocked to traffic in both directions at Babinda by a two-vehicle crash.

The road was closed just after 8pm, two kilometres north of Babinda.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services and the rescue helicopter are headed to the scene.

Information on the number of people involved and their injuries is currently unknown.

bruce highway crash editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    premium_icon 120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    Council News THE once-popular cafe was closed for six years and then it burnt to the ground, but now plans are advancing to reopen it.

    $400k and counting: Why people love these cleaning products

    premium_icon $400k and counting: Why people love these cleaning products

    Business Start-up business hopes to employ 100 people at its North Coast base

    Alstonville Show gives prizes, vouchers to bushfire victims

    premium_icon Alstonville Show gives prizes, vouchers to bushfire victims

    News PHOTOS: Did you go along to the show this year?

    PHOTOS: Lismore colour run splashes 600 people in rainbows

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore colour run splashes 600 people in rainbows

    News Those white clothes didn't stay white for very long