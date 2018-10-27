Two teenage boys reported missing from Ipswich

Anyone with information about the location of the boys is urged to phone police.

TWO teenage boys have been reported missing from Ipswich.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find the boys, aged 14 and 15, reported missing from the Ipswich yesterday.

The boys (pictured above) are known to each other and preliminary information indicates they may be in the Brisbane area.

Police hold concerns for their welfare due to their age.

The boys are both described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160-165cm tall, with dark blonde and brown hair.

Policelink is on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.