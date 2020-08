NSW Ambulance were called to the scene of a two-car crash today.

NSW Ambulance were called to the scene of a two-car crash today.

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in the Tweed.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Tweed Valley Way near the Riverside Dr turn off at Tumbulgum just before 12.30pm today.

A young female and a 90-year-old man were taken to the Tweed Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.

Police also attended the scene of the collision.