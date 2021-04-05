Two surfers drown in separate tragic incidents

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to respond to two separate drowning incidents on Easter Sunday.

Two men have died in separate incidents after their bodies were pulled from water unconscious from northern NSW beaches on Sunday.

Just before 4.45pm on Sunday April 4, 2021, emergency services were called to a beach at a campground, off Illaroo Road, at Minnie Water, east of Grafton, after reports a surfer had been found unconscious in the water.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and Westpac Rescue Helicopter, where they found a 48-year-old man being supported in the surf by others after he was found unconscious.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s critical care paramedic was winched into the surf where the man was recovered and taken back into the helicopter. However after being flown to waiting NSW Ambulance paramedics on the headland the man failed to respond to resuscitations efforts and was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have spoken with witnesses and will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.

In a separate incident just after 4pm the same day, emergency services were called to Killick Beach at Hat Head on the Mid North Coast, after reports a surfer had been pulled from the water unresponsive.

Other surfers and people on the beach began CPR until police and paramedics arrived; however, the 64-year-old man was unable to be revived and he died at the scene. It is unsure if the man was pulled from the surf or had suffered a medical episode on the beach.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted this week to determine cause of death.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District will be preparing a report for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Originally published as Two surfers drown in separate tragic incidents