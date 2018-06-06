'Two strikes and you're out': Holiday letting crackdown

NORTHERN Rivers councils will now have the power to implement a cap on the number of nights allowed in short-term holiday letting (STHL) in the region.

The decision comes after the NSW Government came to a compromise in yesterday's meeting after a backbench revolt in the Coalition joint party room two weeks ago.

Minister for Planning and Housing Anthony Roberts said when a host was not present, a limit for hosts to rent out properties via STHL of 180 days in Greater Sydney, while other areas of NSW allowed 365 days.

However, those councils outside Sydney will now have the power to decrease the 365 day threshold to no lower than 180 days per year.

"The 180 days a year limit approximately equates to weekends, school holidays and public holidays so we felt this was a fair and balanced approach,” Mr Roberts said.

"Councils outside Greater Sydney can decide if permitting short-term holiday letting for the entire year is acceptable for their local communities. This recognises the importance of tourism in some regional communities.”

The plan also includes changes to the Strata Schemes Management Act, which will allow owners corporations to adopt a by-law, with a 75 per cent majority, preventing short-term letting in their block if the host does not live in the unit they are letting out.

"We have consulted widely with industry and the community to make sure our nation-leading regulatory framework is the very best approach to short-term holiday letting,” Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said.

Mr Kean said the mandatory Code of Conduct for online accommodation platforms, letting agents, hosts and guests would address impacts like noise levels, disruptive guests and effects on shared neighbourhood amenities.

The Code will also include a new dispute resolution process to resolve complaints, and NSW Fair Trading will have powers to police online platforms and letting agents.

"Under our 'two strikes and you're out' policy, hosts or guests who commit two serious breaches of the code within two years will be banned for five, and be listed on an exclusion register,” Mr Kean said.

"These are the toughest laws in the country and will make sure residents are protected while ensuring that hosts who do the right thing are not penalised.”