Two rockets fired at US embassy

21st Jan 2020 9:00 AM

Two rockets have been fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, according to security sources.

Alarms have reportedly been going off after the missile struck the Green Zone around the Iraqi capital at around 9.30pm local time.

People in the vicinity have been urged to take shelter immediately.

There are no reports of immediate casualties.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

 

More to come …

