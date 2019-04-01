Two rings linked to murdered mum

A FORMER paramedic has claimed an engagement ring featured in a police appeal did not belong to his wife, who is suspected to have been murdered.

Mother-of-two Roxlyn Bowie, 31, vanished after she was last seen at her Walgett home, in northern NSW, about 6pm on June 5, 1982.

Witnesses have identified the ring as belonging to Roxlyn.

Police firmly believe it once belonged to her, and have said the ring was pawned and then sold at a Bankstown pawn shop on June 6, 1984.

Roxlyn and John Bowie on their wedding day

Roxlyn Bowie with one of her children

Investigators have urged the person who bought the engagement ring (similar to the one pictured) to come forward, saying it could be of great benefit to the investigation.

Roxlyn Bowie's husband John Bowie, who now lives in Queensland, has denied involvement in her disappearance and suspected murder, but has previously told The Courier-Mail he believes police will charge him.

When asked about the engagement ring, he said it belonged to his second wife Anne and not Roxlyn.

The engagement ring of interest

The ‘R’ ring

"The engagement ring that Roxlyn had, it had a single stone on it," Bowie said.

"I don't know where they are getting this info from.

"They have been coming to me saying that I pawned different rings, yes I did.

"They are rings Anne gave me to pawn."

When she vanished, Roxlyn did not have access to a car and her children, then aged two and six, were left without a mother.

An inquest held in 2014 found Roxlyn was dead but could not determine when or how she died.

Roxlyn Bowie disappeared from her home in Walgett in northern New South Wales in 1982.



Police have been conducting further searches in Walgett as part of renewed investigations into her suspected murder.

During a search last month a paddock was excavated and police found another ring made of sterling silver with the letter "R" on the front of it. They also found aluminium foil wrapped over a scalpel and a surgical mask.

Police have offered a $1 million reward for information that helps lead to a conviction.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000