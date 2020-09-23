Two popular Kyogle venues set to receive upgrades

KYOGLE is set to undergo significant improvements to Anzac Park and the beloved Kyogle museum after new federal funding was announced.

Anzac Park upgrades will include a new barbecue, new lighting for the skate park area and a shade sail over the playground.

Since the addition of the BMX track and existing barbecue area, the park has proved a popular spot for community gatherings and birthday parties.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said it was great to see a council which was heavily committed to investing in beneficial community facilities.

“It is literally a pleasure to work with Kyogle council, when we give stimulus spending like we have … the projects, they are in-tune with their community, they do extensive consultation with their community about what they want and what they need.”

“Anzac Park is another great example … the community use it, the community love it and they’re continuing to upgrade it, often when I come here especially outside of school hours it is packed and that’s what you want.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan with John Burley, Peter Cahill, Elaine Mclean, Chris White and Tom Fitzgerald at the Kyogle Museum

The Kyogle Museum and Historical Society received $25,000 to build additional storage facilities on site to store more displays.

Mr Hogan said local historical organisations were paramount to thriving regional towns.

“Local museums are very important. They are filled with fantastic historical items and community stories,” he said.

“This funding will allow the organisation to enhance their displays and welcome more visitors.”

The funding for both projects was received as part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program from which Kyogle was allocated over $1 million dollars.