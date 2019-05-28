Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three Queensland police officers have been stood down from official duties. File picture
Three Queensland police officers have been stood down from official duties. File picture
Crime

Three cops stood down over separate incidents

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th May 2019 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Queensland Police Service officers have been stood down, including one who was allegedly caught drink-driving up the wrong side of the Gateway Motorway while off duty.

A police sergeant, 52, who was allegedly drink-driving on the motorway on Friday morning will perform non-operational duties.

He has been served a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 7 with drink-driving.

In a separate stand down, a 42-year-old Constable has been suspended from the QPS and is subject of an investigation into allegations of drink-driving in their private vehicle.

The officer has been served a notice to appear with failing to provide a specimen of breath, with the matter to be heard in Southport Magistrates Court on June 12.

In a third unrelated matter, a 50-year-old Constable from the Brisbane Region, has been stood down over allegations of unauthorised access of confidential information.

He has been served a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 29 May 2019, charged with Computer Hacking and Misuse, pursuant to s.408E Criminal Code.

More Stories

editors picks queensland police

Top Stories

    Terrifying 14-month crime spree puts three men in jail

    premium_icon Terrifying 14-month crime spree puts three men in jail

    Crime THE men, who had "atrocious” criminal records, used fishing code words to plan armed robberies which left their victims scarred.

    Award-winning modular house builder sets up locally

    premium_icon Award-winning modular house builder sets up locally

    Business Pre-fab homes are revolutionising housing in Australia

    When will Lismore be flood safe?

    premium_icon When will Lismore be flood safe?

    Council News Work has not yet started on $8 million floodway

    Jail 'not deterring' man who stomped on partner's chest

    premium_icon Jail 'not deterring' man who stomped on partner's chest

    Crime Casino man, 39, has appealed his sentence over two violent attacks