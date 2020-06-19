Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two police officers are seriously hurt after being shot in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Two police officers are seriously hurt after being shot in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Breaking

Officer dead in New Zealand shooting

19th Jun 2020 10:56 AM

A police officer has been killed in a shooting in New Zealand.

A second officer was also injured in the shooting and a pedestrian was hit by a car escaping the scene, according to a report from the New Zealand Herald.

The two police officers in New Zealand were seriously injured in the shooting in broad daylight.

The officers were involved in a traffic stop in Massey, in western Auckland when they were shot on Friday morning, according to reports.

"Two officers have been shot and have been seriously injured," the police tweeted just before midday local time in New Zealand.

 

Police officers shot in Auckland. Picture: Michael Craig/NZ Herald
Police officers shot in Auckland. Picture: Michael Craig/NZ Herald

 

A member of the public was also hit by a car before it escaped the scene.

More to come

More Stories

active shooter breaking crime editors picks new zealand police police officers shot

Just In

    Just In

      Why China is the prime suspect

      Why China is the prime suspect
      • 19th Jun 2020 10:47 AM

      Top Stories

        TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        premium_icon TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        News BUT there are still major issues to be resolved on the site.

        ‘It doesn’t end with one protest’

        premium_icon ‘It doesn’t end with one protest’

        News A second Black Lives Matter protest will be held in Lismore

        Looking for a job? This beloved Lismore shop needs you

        premium_icon Looking for a job? This beloved Lismore shop needs you

        News Store has survived flooding, voluntary administration and a pandemic

        $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        premium_icon $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        News WITH fresh new surfaces, these skate parks are sure to get plenty of use.