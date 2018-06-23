Two police officers attacked outside Byron Bay nightclub

TWO men have been charged with assault after two police officers were allegedly assaulted in Byron Bay early on Friday morning.

Police were called to a nightclub on Jonson Street at 2am after two men became aggressive toward security guards when they were told to leave.

During an attempt to arrest the men, a struggle ensued during which the officers were assaulted.

The pair fled the area and about 10.40am, two men, aged 28 and 29, attended Byron Bay Police Station where they were arrested.

The 29-year-old was charged with assaulting police, causing actual bodily harm, resisting police, inciting to resist/hinder a police officer and using offensive language in a public place.

The man was refused bail and has appeared at the Tweed Heads Bail Court today.

The 28-year-old was charged with resisting an officer in execution of their duty and remaining in the vicinity by an excluded person.

He was granted conditional bail and appeared at Tweed Heads Bail Court today.

The leading senior constable sustained stomach, finger, neck and chin injuries.

The constable sustained leg and shoulder injuries.