Two people trapped after crash down embankment

Update 2.44pm: A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after her car collided with a truck in Tyalgum.

Tweed Byron Police District Duty Officer Luke Arthurs said police were called about 1.33pm to an accident on Tyalgum Rd.

He said a car had been hit by a truck and at least two passengers were trapped before they were freed by the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association.

"The female driver was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital by helicopter and police are still on site," he said.

The vehicle is understood to be two metres down an embankment.

More to come.

Update 2.35pm: ONE person has been removed from a vehicle which went down a two metre embankment before hitting a tree in Tyalgum earlier this afternoon.

The crash which occurred around 1:30pm today on Tyalgum Rd near Sharps Rd in Tyalgum, has seen three Ambulance NSW road units, police and Fire & Rescue NSW as well as the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter on scene.

There appears to be some confusion as to the patients' gender with conflicting reports whether the incident involves two men or women.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman Roger Fry said while one patent had been removed from the vehicle, they were waiting on the second person to be extracted.

"One person has been extracted," he said.

"The helicopter is at the incident and is waiting for the other patient to be extracted."

Mr Fry said considering the location the pair will probably be transported to a Queensland medical facility.

"At this stage it is likely they will be flown to the Gold Coast," he said.

Meanwhile, Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Luke Arthurs said he expected the Crash Investigation Unit would be activated to look into the incident.

"It is too early to say what caused the crash," he said.

Original story: TWO people are trapped in a vehicle which has crashed into an embankment and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called around 1.30pm to an incident on Tyalgum Rd near Sharps Rd, at Tyalgum.

"We have sent three crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been called," he said.

"A car has crashed down an embankment and there are two passengers trapped."

The spokesman said two men in their 30s were being assessed and treated by paramedics.

"The two patients in the vehicle are both trapped at the moment and one appears to be unconscious," he said.

"One has minor injuries and the other has serious injuries," he said.

He said a Fire & Rescue NSW crew was also on its way and police were in attendance.

More to come.