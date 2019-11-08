Two people trapped after crash on Pacific Highway

Ambulance crews are on their way to a vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy near Woodburn.

TWO people are reportedly trapped after a crash on the Pacific Hwy near Woodburn.

According to Live Traffic, the incident occurred shortly before 3pm.

Emergency services and Transport NSW are at the scene.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said crews were in attendance.

"Three ambulance are scene after we received a call at 2.35pm from police,” he said.

He said two people had been injured after their car hit an embankment.

Drivers are asked to take extra care in the area.

More to come.