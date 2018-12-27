Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rescued swimmers die in hospital

by Sophie Chirgwin
27th Dec 2018 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and child who were pulled unconscious from a pool north of Brisbane last week have died in hospital.

The 31-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were Chinese nationals and had been fighting for their lives in separate hospitals following the incident on Thursday, December 20.

The pair were found unconscious at The Grange residential complex pool at Brendale, north of Brisbane.

It is unclear what day the woman and child passed away in hospital.

David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Two men who were first on the scene had been praised by paramedics for their quick actions after rescuing the pair from the pool and performing CPR.

Nine QAS units, including intensive care paramedics, responded to the incident.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

brendale drowning editors picks

Top Stories

    1.5 hour traffic delays as highway bottlenecks

    1.5 hour traffic delays as highway bottlenecks

    News PLAN your journey around these predicted peak travel times as motorists experience "very heavy traffic”.

    Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

    Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

    News A Lennox Head man is in a serious, but stable condition in hospital

    Beaches close as sharks spotted close to shore

    Beaches close as sharks spotted close to shore

    Environment Aerial surveillance has spotted sharks close to shore

    PHOTOS: Ballina Boxing Day races

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Ballina Boxing Day races

    News See all the photos from the races this year

    Local Partners