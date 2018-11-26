Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two people injured in snake bite incidents

Emma Clarke
by
25th Nov 2018 5:23 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2018 5:54 AM

A SECOND person has been taken to hospital following two separate snake bite incidents near Ipswich on the weekend.

The snake bites were reported at Mount Tarampa this afternoon and at Warrill View on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to a Daisy Rd home at Mount Tarampa just before 3pm following reports a 'brown coloured snake' had bitten a person.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a foot injury.

It comes after a person was hospitalised following a snake bite at Warrill View on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to a private residence on Rosewood Warrill View Rd at 10.35am.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a foot wound.

ipswich hospital mount tarampa qas snake bite warrill view
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Magistrate condemns in-court 'slut-shaming'

    premium_icon Magistrate condemns in-court 'slut-shaming'

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has criticised rules that allow DV offenders to unleash extra abuse on their victims in court.

    $1 per camper: festival venue's contribution to council

    premium_icon $1 per camper: festival venue's contribution to council

    Council News THE voluntary agreement depends on the venue getting the final OK

    Swimming in the Wilsons River again under $200M plan

    premium_icon Swimming in the Wilsons River again under $200M plan

    Environment "It's one of the most unhealthy rivers in Australia.”

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Crime The alleged incident unfolded at a house party early Sunday morning

    Local Partners