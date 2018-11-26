Two people injured in snake bite incidents

A SECOND person has been taken to hospital following two separate snake bite incidents near Ipswich on the weekend.

The snake bites were reported at Mount Tarampa this afternoon and at Warrill View on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to a Daisy Rd home at Mount Tarampa just before 3pm following reports a 'brown coloured snake' had bitten a person.

#MountTarampa - Paramedics are transporting a stable patient to Ipswich Hospital, following reports the patient was bitten on the foot by a "brown coloured snake" at a private residence on Daisy Road at 2.58pm. pic.twitter.com/HKqaNNuHd1 — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 25, 2018

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a foot injury.

It comes after a person was hospitalised following a snake bite at Warrill View on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to a private residence on Rosewood Warrill View Rd at 10.35am.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a foot wound.