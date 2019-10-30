Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Hang gliding crash at Lennox Head
News

One man dead, one critical after hang gliding crash

Liana Turner
Javier Encalada
by and
30th Oct 2019 12:36 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.35pm: BYSTANDERS tried desperately to save the life of a local hang gliding instructor after a horrific crash on the Lennox Point headland, paramedics have revealed.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Powell said bystanders and witnesses did a "fantastic job" in difficult circumstances.

"One patient could not be saved despite the best efforts of bystanders and paramedics," he said.

"The second patient was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries and chest injuries."

 

UPDATE, 2pm: POLICE have confirmed that one person has been killed in a hang gliding crash at Lennox Head this afternoon.

A second person has been airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said it was an "unfortunate incident".

"A hang glider has collided with the headland, resulting a fatality and some serious injuries to another person involved," he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Local police are continuing an investigation to determine exactly what happened here today.

"We are in the process of making the necessary family notifications"

Insp Vandergriend said police believed the person killed in the collision was a local instructor, aged in his 50s, who was "very experienced".

The injured person is believed to be an Irish national.

"We will be examining the crime scene, taking the results of that examination a well as the equipment that was used in the incident," he said.

"We are going through witness statements and we are also looking for some possible Go Pro footage of the incident and that will obviously paint a bit more of a picture for us."

Police are now waiting on rescue personnel to retrieve the deceased person from the base of the headland.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Original story: TWO people are believed to have been seriously injured in a hang gliding accident.

Emergency services were called to Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head shortly after 12pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said there were two patients.

One, believed to be in their 20s, is unconscious.

She said the other patient was understood to be experiencing cardiac arrest.

She said three ambulances had been tasked to the scene, with an aeromedical team also on their way.

More to come.

lennox head paragliding pat morton lookout
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Northern Rivers' top wedding photographer

    premium_icon REVEALED: Northern Rivers' top wedding photographer

    News IF THERE'S one thing worth splashing the cash on for your wedding day, it's the photographer. Here's the top one, as voted by you.

    Architects reveal vision for iconic coastal development site

    premium_icon Architects reveal vision for iconic coastal development site

    Property What will homes look like at this beachfront community?

    Favourite chef makes welcome return to popular pub

    premium_icon Favourite chef makes welcome return to popular pub

    News Good, simple food at fair prices... and a decent schnitty, of course

    Alstonville scout's selfless mission to help fire victims

    Alstonville scout's selfless mission to help fire victims

    Community He's only 10, but Lachlan Bullen knew he wanted to help