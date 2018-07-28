Menu
Two people have died in a fiery crash in NSW overnight

Rae Wilson
by
28th Jul 2018 4:02 AM

Two people have died in a single-vehicle crash near Young this morning.

Just before 2.30am this morning, emergency services were called to Currawong Road, Kingsvale, about 28km south of Young.

They were following up on reports a vehicle had left the road, struck a power pole and caught alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, but the driver and passenger died at the scene.

Their identities are not yet known.

Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A number of traffic diversions are in place and motorists should check www.livetraffic.com for updates.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

