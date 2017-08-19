20°
News

Two people, six injured in stabbing terror

Staff writers, wires News Corp Australia Network | 19th Aug 2017 6:14 AM
Police officers gather at the site of a multiple stabbing on the Market Square in Turku, Finland
Police officers gather at the site of a multiple stabbing on the Market Square in Turku, Finland

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO people are dead and several injured after a stabbing in Finland. Police shot one suspect and were investigating initial reports that he may not have acted alone.

At least six people have been hospitalised following the stabbings in the Finnish city of Turku.

"There are eight victims in the stabbing. Two dead and six injured," Turku police tweeted after the assault in a market square.

Three people are now undergoing surgery state broadcaster YLE reports, citing hospital sources.

The attack occurred at two market places close to each other in the city centre - Kauppatori, known in English as Central Market Square, as well as the Puutori Market Square, police said.

A number of people have been stabbed in Turku, Finland. Picture: Twitter
A number of people have been stabbed in Turku, Finland. Picture: Twitter

"At this stage, there is only one suspect and we are investigating whether there are more people involved ... but it looks likely (he was alone)," said Markus Laine from the National Bureau of Investigation at a news conference. "At this stage, we do not investigate this (as a terrorism attack) but the possibility has not been ruled out."

Police shot the suspect in the leg and he was later taken to hospital. They launched a manhunt for other possible attackers.

"We can not exclude the events being linked to international terrorism," Chief of police Seppo Kolehmainen said. "We have a heightened awareness level of terrorism currently but we did not have any specific threats to act upon."



"There was only one shot fired and the aggressor was apprehended and brought to hospital," he said.
Finland's Interior Minister Paula Risikko said she did not yet know whether the attack was related to terrorism.

"We have not been able to confirm the person's identity ... we have been in contact with the immigration service as the person looks like a foreigner," she said.

A number of people have been stabbed in Turku, which is in the south west of Finland.
A number of people have been stabbed in Turku, which is in the south west of Finland.

In a video purporting to show the aftermath of the attack, screams sound like "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is the greatest" - however many have argued on social media that the phrase sounds like "beware" in Finnish.

The stabbing spree comes with Europe on high alert a day after drivers slammed vehicles into pedestrians in two attacks in Spain, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 100 others.

In a separate attack in the German city of Wuppertal-Elberfeld, one man was stabbed to death and another injured.

The Finland attack took place in the heart of the port city in southwestern Finland, just after 3pm (10pm AEST) in a bustling neighbourhood.

"I saw an old woman, I tried to help her. She was bleeding all over her body," Wali Hashi, who witnessed the attack, told AFP.

"She was wounded to her neck with the knife... I took her aside."

Speaking to CNN, Kent Svensson, 44, said "people were running everywhere".

"This guy had this huge knife in his hand - and several times he was stabbing this person," he said. "This guy was just constantly stabbing. He was just turning around, flinging his knife everywhere. There were people lying everywhere."

"We were just talking about what happened in Barcelona," he said. "We thought we were safe in Finland. And then this happens.

"The woman was on the ground. She was dead. It's just awful," he said.

"The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today," tweeted Prime Minister Juha Sipila ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Witnesses said they saw a pool of blood following the attack.

South-West Finland police said on Twitter: "Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre."
Finnish police are reinforcing security at Helsinki Airport and train stations following the Turku stabbings.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks europe finland

A week of threats, fatalities, approvals and Australia Day

A week of threats, fatalities, approvals and Australia Day

IT HAS been a very newsworthy week for the Northern Rivers.

Cockies come full circle to celebrate 30 years

Rugby Union in Kyogle has been going on for 30 years.

Thirty years ago a small group of blokes started a rugby club

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

ICONIC: The Lismore Carboot Markets have been operating every second weekend for decades.

Where to get fantastic local produce and fresh coffee from

Lismore's central park misses out on funding

LISMORE PARK: Plans for the $21.5 million plan for Lismore's own 'central park'.

The council is looking at new ways of attracting funding

Local Partners

New estate to target over 50s, but buyer beware, say some

AN APPROVED manufactured home estate in Evans Head has attracted mixed opinions.

Spotlight on tourism at Byron thinktank

Main Beach Byron Bay

Strategies to assist with sustaining Byron’s tourism industry

Focus on bush foods as demand grows

Demand for bush foods continues to increase.

Bush foods will be the centre of attention in a two-day workshop

Ten fantastic things to do this week

FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: Pictured getting set for this Saturday's inaugural Ballina Street Food Festival are (from left) Kat Creasey from The Design Collective, general manager of the Cherry Street Sports Club Tere Sheehan, the club's operations manager Brad Benson, club executive chef Jim Coakley and Matt Whalley from The Design Collective.

From food trucks to vikings and from Rapunzel to Frank N Further

Goodbye Cunny, hello Josh

YOUNG: Australian comedian and Youtube star Josh Wade.

Wade is getting rid of the character that made him an online star

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Culture is reflected in prize winners' works

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

Art club paints a successful show

ART FOR THE HEART: The Lismore Art Club attracted a great of interest from members and art lovers alike at the opening of its 57th annual exhibition. Former mayor Jenny Dowell presented Jade Whalan from Wilson Park Special School with her prize for a highly commended artwork.

Art for the heart

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $770,000 ...

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

Lot 16 Dingo Lane East, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR