There has been a serious crash on the Pacific Highway at West Ballina.
There has been a serious crash on the Pacific Highway at West Ballina. Marc Stapelberg
Two people critically injured after crash at Ballina

Alison Paterson
by
15th Jan 2020 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:45 PM
UPDATE, 1.45pm: SENIOR police are at the scene of a serious crash at West Ballina.

A Police NSW spokeswoman confirmed that senior officers from the Richmond Police District were at the scene of the crash, which involved a truck and car.

 

She said the incident occurred south of Ballina, near Pimlico, but said was too early to comment on how the incident occurred.

"It's too early to ascertain what happened," she said.

"We do not yet know which vehicle was at fault."

More to come.

 

UPDATE, 1.35pm: A SPOKESMAN from NSW Ambulance media says the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has now been called off from attending the crash on the Pacific Highway.

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed.

Live Traffic NSW has reported heavy traffic conditions in the area.

 

Original story: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to attend two critically injured people at the scene of  crash on the Pacific Hwy at West Ballina near the Bruxner Hwy.

An spokesman from NSW Ambulance media said three road ambulances were currently at the crash.

"The fire brigade has also been tasked as the truck is on fire," he said.

"The rescue helicopter from Lismore is on its way to the crash.

"A truck and car crashed on the southbound side of the Pacific Hwy."

He said the call came in just before 1pm.

More to come.

