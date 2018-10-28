Menu
SHUT: Airlie Beach Lagoon was closed on Sunday afternoon following a "near" drowning incident about 4pm. PHOTO: Georgia Simpson
News

Boy and teen critical after near drowning in Airlie Beach

Georgia Simpson
by
28th Oct 2018 5:55 PM

TWO young males remain in a critical condition at Proserpine Hospital following an incident at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the boys, understood to be aged 16 and five, suffered cardiac arrest after "nearly drowning" at the popular tourist location about 4pm.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Whitsunday Times that she didn't realise anything was wrong until she looked up from her book and saw an ambulance by the bank of the lagoon.

"There was no shouting or screaming, I just looked up and saw two people receiving CPR," the eyewitness said.

"I went over to help, but there were too many people.

"I don't know how it happened, but the youngest boy was taken away (in the ambulance) first."

The lagoon was closed late Sunday afternoon following the incident.

Whitsunday Times

